BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering stops on our One-Day ND Destinations series, we tend to look for those that have historical significance over simple entertainment. This usually means that we discuss parks, national heritage sites, and museums with ties to major events in the state’s history (especially the Lewis and Clark expedition). Longer readers may remember our discussion of the Lewis and Clark Tribute Sites — and now, it’s time to continue traveling through the history of their famous journey at the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site.

“The park was established in 1974,” explains Interpretation and Culture Resource Manager Angela Bates, “and next year will be our 50th anniversary. We’ve set aside three villages from the Hidatsa people, but the history of the grounds dates back to the ice age. We mainly cover the different people and walks of life that have come through the area over time. We aim to teach people about how those who used to live here lived — their food, their homes, and their daily lifestyles.”

The Knife River Villages are most notable for being the area where Lewis and Clark first met their Native American guide Sacagawea — and as such, it serves as another key stop for those looking to follow in their footsteps. Over time, the meeting spot has become a national heritage site itself, and is now part of a park that includes more than just the villages in its grounds. Here’s a brief photo gallery of everything this famous meeting location has to offer.

Visitor’s Center

Much like other large parks and heritage sites, the Visitor’s Center is the first stop many will take before exploring the rest of Knife River. The building hosts not only the park rangers, gift shop, and administrative department of the site, but also multiple attractions to prepare guests for the rest of the experience.

Before paying the heritage park itself a visit, it’s advised that visitors first step into the center’s movie theater — which plays a short film recounting the memories of Maaxiiriwia (Buffalo Bird Woman), a Hidatsa woman who lived on the Fort Berthold reservation. The piece lists some of her memories from the original ways of the Hidatsa, as well as Buffalo Bird Woman’s own feelings towards the advancement of time and the relocation of her people.

Following one’s trip to the cinema, guests can enjoy a small museum in the visitor’s center detailing some of the most essential parts of life in the Mandan and Hidatsa communities. The brief displays feature explanations of seasonal traditions of North Dakota’s Native American population, as well as weapons, farming tools, games, and commonly-used natural resources.

Earth Lodge

As we’ve seen in the past at the Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, many famous heritage sites throughout North Dakota feature replicas of Native American Although there is only one Earth Lodge at Knife River as opposed to the multiple on display in our previous destinations, the replica on display here is extremely detailed, and contains many of the traditional items one would find in such a building — including beds, pottery, weaponry, and ceremonial dress. Unlike others, while the building may seem to be closed, this is actually not the case — the entrance is always blocked by a thick hide cover, but it’s one that is free to be passed through and opened whenever the park is in operation.

A majority of the Earth Lodge is roped off to visitors, but a majority of the building can be seen from the small viewing area. Near the lodge, one can find a small garden growing traditional Mandan and Hidatsa crops (particularly corn, beans, squash, sunflowers, and tobacco), as well as a drying rack.

Village Remains

As guests travel across the multiple trails of the heritage site, they can come across the previous locations of multiple Native American encampments — including the Hidatsa Village (Big Hidatsa Site), Awatixa Xi’e Village (Lower Hidatsa Site), and Awatixa Village (the Sakakawea Site, where the historic meeting took place). While the Earth Lodges that originally rested in these areas are long gone, one can still learn about them through the plaques that can be found along the trails in the area, and see where they once stood via indents in the ground.

Trails

In total, the Knife River Park features over nine miles of walking trails — including wooded paths, loops, and riverside walks. Park rangers state that the 1.3-mile Village Trail is consistently the most popular of their offerings — but other options to enjoy include the 6.2-mile Two Rivers Trail (which includes the park’s only view of both the Knife and Missouri rivers at once) and the 2.2 mile North Forest Trail (featuring wooded paths and prairies, as well as extra branching paths to visit the Missouri River overlook and the Big Hidatsa Site). During the writing of this article, we visited the Village Trail — which takes visitors past the remains of the Lower Hidatsa and Sakakawea Sites, as well as guides them to a river overlook. Fishing is permitted in the river, but only according to Game and Fish guidelines.

Stephens Bridge

As we discovered during our drive into Stanton, there are more historical sites in the town than just the Knife River Villages. During the trip, we also visited Stephens Bridge for a quick photo opportunity. Originally built by Dibley and Robinson (the predecessor to the Fargo Bridge and Iron Company) in 1898, and given a slight rehabilitation before the new millennium. Even now, the bridge serves as a spectacular hidden gem, and a spectacular place to take photographs. In addition to exploring the small riverbank and trails nearby, one is more than welcome to walk or even drive across the bridge… provided their vehicle falls under its’ weight limit, of course.

The Knife River Villages may be a tad smaller in scale than what we’ve been discussing in recent editions of One-Day ND Destinations, but this doesn’t do much to devalue the historical significance of the area — or its popularity. Rangers at Knife River note that it is still a place that many love, and even those from out of the state are always happy to take a trip to Stanton to visit — wether for the natural splendor of the trails or the history on display in the museum. Whichever aspect captures you, however, it goes without saying that this is certainly a worthy one-day destination to add to your calendar.

“A lot of people who come in are from different states,” Bates notes, “especially those who are interested in Native American history — but many don’t know about the Hidatsa people. When they think of Plains Indians, they know the Sioux and other larger tribes in different areas, but this is one they’re not familiar with. They don’t realize that Native Americans lived in Earth Lodges instead of tipis, or that this is where Sacagawea met Lewis and Clark. We just want to make sure that the traditional ways of the Hidatsa people are not lost to time — that we continue to tell their stories. It’s a way to keep their history alive.”

Next week, our column will be headed to the west for a real show-stopper of a series. Until then, let us know what you think of this North Dakotan heritage site on our Facebook pages, and look forward to more travel features as the Summer and Fall seasons continue!