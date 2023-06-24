BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is in full swing, and it’s a perfect time to get out there and enjoy everything that ND has to offer. But before we start venturing out of the Capital City, it’s best to focus on what’s already around us. And as such, for the first of these summer specials, we took a look at one of Bismarck’s biggest attractions — the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum.

Originally founded in 1981, the Heritage Center seems to pale in comparison to the gigantic museums in cities like Chicago or NYC, but don’t let that fool you. There’s a lot packed into it — so much so that it tends to surprise visitors.

“Mostly, the reactions have been relatively positive”, said Gallery Guide Tom Chase. ” “People have never seen something like our stare museum. A lot come in expecting something a lot smaller, and not on such a great scale. “

Admission to the Museum and Heritage Center is always free — and with plenty of exhibits on display, there’s no reason not to stop by. But in case you haven’t visited, KX has you covered. We took a spin through the building to take a few pictures, and give you a closer look at one of Bismarck’s most popular places to pay a visit. Join us in our first edition of One-Day ND Destinations as we take a trip back into the past.

The Galleries

Each of the museum’s three permanent galleries is arranged in chronological order, and delves into the history of North Dakota — as well as how both life and humanity in the state grew into what we see today. Here’s a brief overview of each gallery, and what you can expect to see in them.

Adaptation Gallery: This immersive exhibit tells the story of geologic time in North Dakota from over 600 million years ago to the first appearance of humans in the area. The Gallery covers not only prehistoric times, but also places a focus on the many different climates of an ever-changing world, and how creatures adapted to them (including dinosaurs, sea creatures, crocodiles, and large mammals).

Innovation Gallery: The second gallery focuses on the Native inhabitants of North Dakota, whos story began over 13,000 years ago when the first migrants arrived, Through artifacts, clothing, weapons, and artwork, viewers can see the beauty of Native American culture, as well as how much the lives of Native Americans changed as technology advanced.

Inspiration Gallery: The museum’s final gallery covers the growth of industry and technology throughout ND, and the various events of the past and present. With sections devoted to agriculture, conflict, settlement, cultural expression, and more, the Inspiration Gallery is a testament to the ever-changing and constantly developing state of North Dakota.

Governor’s Gallery: While these three main galleries are available at any time, the Governor’s Gallery is somewhat different in that it does not actually host any permanent exhibit. Rather, it is the home of the many temporary and traveling exhibits that come to the Heritage Center, which serve to bring stories and history from around the world to ND. Previous exhibits from the gallery include those about fashion through the ages and the history of horses. The current exhibit featured, On The Edge of the Wind, focuses on Native American storytelling and how it relates to cultures, tribal lands, and oral tradition. Through recordings, atmospheric soundscapes, scents, and images, the exhibit aims to keep the legacy of these tales alive through modern means.

Other Exhibits

Just because a majority of the largest exhibits are found in the galleries does not mean there aren’t plenty of other things to explore at the History Center. Many of the smaller features are scattered throughout the museum, and all are worth mentioning on their own. Here are a few of the more well-known extra exhibits you can visit during your trip.

Dakota the Dinomummy: Arguably the most famous exhibit of the Heritage Center, Dakota has been featured in both national and international news. It’s one of only a few mummified Hadrosaurs in the entire world, and the most scientifically important due to the rare preservation of her skin. Unlike the other mummified Hadrosaurs, which typically only show impressions of the skin in rock, Dakota’s skin appears to be mostly intact, and its scales are even visible. While Dakota currently exists in a small kiosk near the Galleries, there are plans from the Museum to eventually construct a larger exhibit for the Dinomummy where it can be given the respect it deserves.

The Corridor of History: In between the Galleries, the Corridor of History provides a brief journey through time with a hand-picked selection of objects. Everything from rocks and minerals to old-fashioned weapons to more modern items like video game consoles are on display in this hallway-based historical journey.

The Treehouse: For the younger guests to the museum, this large playroom on the highest floor is a great place to unleash the pent-up energy they may have gathered during their trip through the rest of the museum. The active play area includes exhibits like a bank, a fire station, a train, and per the location’s name, a large treehouse that children can climb to view the area from above. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while visiting the play zone.

Hall of Honors: This section of the Heritage Center on the lowest floor is dedicated primarily to military relics and photographs, particularly those associated with the USS North Dakota battleship. Of particular note here is the USS North Dakota’s silver service — a forty-piece set of silver table settings originally created as a christening gift for the battleship. Although a portion of it typically remains on display at the museum, parts of it are brought out and used every four years at the Governor’s Inaugural Ball. This section also technically includes the French Gratitude Train boxcar outside — a part of a train given to the American states after WWII by the French, as well as a majority of the gifts inside. While the actual gifts are mainly kept in museum storage, they can be brought out by request with a few days’ notice, and a kiosk in the Hall of Honors displays many of them in a digital format.

The Prairie Post Office: This small exhibit offers a look back at the oldest post offices in our state, as well as the importance of these postal services in rural areas. The Prairie Post Office includes not only archival letters and photos, but also objects from the State Museum’s own collection, including a vintage mail delivery wagon.

Once your visit to the museum is over, you can not only partake in the gift shop, but also grab a snack on-site. The museum’s cafe is open every day, and features coffee, hot meals, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and more — as well as pastries from the El Coqui cafe.

Good things come in small packages, and this is the case even with deceptively small packages like the State Heritage Center and Museum. The building not only remains a delight to both old and new attendees, but for the staff as well — with Chase stating that even though he’s been working as a guide for five years, he’s never been bored.

“I’m amazed every day,” Chase says. “I walk through it and talk to people every day, but it never ceases to surprise me — especially as I learn more stories about what each object is, and what each display means.”

In addition to the museum’s exhibits, the Heritage Center also hosts the State Archives. For those curious enough to dig into the state’s history, the archives are always open on the second Saturday of each month. Visit this page to learn more and schedule an appointment.

While the ND Heritage Center and State Museum may not be the largest discovery center in the US, there’s still plenty to see and do that makes it a fantastic free place to visit. If you’re in the market for a fun and free place to go this summer, it’s certainly a great One-Day Destination for anyone.