BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — During the previous week’s Weekend BRB event showcase, we showed you that the summer stage scene in Bismarck is alive and well — and a large part of that is due to the ever-enduring popularity of the Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park, the city’s largest outdoor stage. For this week’s One-Day ND Destinations, we took a closer look at the past, present, and future of the park, and exactly why it remains a favorite location of those looking to combine a night out in nature with a night out on the town.

Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park was originally founded in 1989, when the theatre’s executive director Susan Lundberg asked the question, ‘what does Bismarck need?’. The answer, it would seem, was more culture — and as such, Lundberg and others came together with an idea and a plan. The first instance of play production at Sleepy Hollow began in 1990, and would later go on to inspire over thirty years of Bismarck history. But, of course, it wasn’t always the massive spectacle that it is now. The rise of the park is one that is seeped in time, practice, and goodwill from the surrounding community.

“We had nothing starting out,” Lundberg explains. “Burlington Northern gave us some rebar. The State Industrial School built our first stage. It was all volunteer — we didn’t have anything, but there were good people involved. We just kept growing, and somehow, it just worked.”

Over the years, the theatre has grown from its humble beginnings. What was once a simple park stage is now a massive mainstay of the Bismarck summer event scene, and the crowds who come to visit it have only expanded as well — and considering how anticipated the first show was, this is no small statement. This same trend can be seen in how many kids sign up to participate in the program, as well as the unexpected boost shows have brought to the local economy.

“We had people lined up to the street for the first show,” recalls Lundberg. “The appeal of outdoor theatre, the education and benefit of our young people, and the cultural enrichment of our communities have led to economic benefits as well. That was 34 years ago, and our mission and program have not changed — but they have certainly enlarged. This year, our Matilda show features 52 on-stage actors, singers, and dancers — as well as 52 members in the orchestra that sits in the pit under the stage.”

In total, the park has produced over 50 musicals throughout its existence, and involved over 185,000 people in the process — including children from as far away as New Salem and Turtle Lake. This number only grows as more people sign up — both to perform and to act behind the scenes. This, combined with the popularity of the shows, means that Sleepy Hollow has easily become one of the biggest draws in the area during the summer season. And in this edition of our summer travel series, we’ve snapped a few photographs to show you just how much goes on at the park — both in front of and behind the curtain.

Stage

The main draw of Sleepy Hollow, to many, is of course the stage. This sturdy wood and metal structure features large walls, a series of sliding panels that allow for scene changes, and plenty of open space for guests. Those who bring their own towels are free to lay them out near the front of the stage, and others are more than welcome to use the various chairs, benches, and tables throughout the park to spectate.

Backstage

In the elevated area behind the main stage, one can find not only small carts holding the props that will be used for the show’s various scenes and musical numbers, but also the stage workshop. This area is where a majority of the sets and props for Sleepy Hollow’s many structures are built — and even in between construction periods, one can see the many previous performances that owe their spectacular staging to the tools housed within.

To say that there is a particular ‘backstage’ area besides this, however, is somewhat inaccurate when it comes to most of Sleepy Hollow. The term ‘Belowstage’ would be more accurate in terms of the dressing rooms. These areas lie underneath the main stage structure, and have enough room to hold both vanity mirrors for makeup application and costume changing areas.

An orchestra pit also lurks beneath the stage and near the storage room, allowing plays to feature a full live soundtrack courtesy of local musicians without taking up space at the front of the venue. Although there was no band present during our visit, it’s still a great place for those who will soon be on stage to practice their lines or songs.

Concessions

Any good show is made even better when one can eat, drink, and be merry during the performance — and as movie theaters have shown us, these refreshments can be iconic parts of the theatregoing experience. Thankfully, Sleepy Hollow is no slouch when it comes to snacks. Their concession booth features a full array of them, including chips, candy, nachos, and ice-cold drinks. Over time, the services at the stand have also grown to include pizza by the slice, and hot dogs grilled to order. Those who are in the mood for a more unique sweet treat can also visit the smaller table set up near concessions, which sells root beer floats and apple slices with caramel.

The food additions don’t end at those just provided by the concessions staff, either: this year, food trucks have also parked near the audience seating area, serving burgers and mini donuts to the crowds during their stay at the park. If you’re looking for something to take home from the theatre, however, visitors can also stop by another nearby stand — which offers not only more sweet treats, but also souvenirs directly related to the show. In the case of Willy Wonka Jr., guests could purchase books, board games, and specialized candy — the most notable of which were ‘Wonka Bars’, which had a chance to reward their buyers with a ‘Golden Ticket’ that could be exchanged for a photo with the show’s cast.

Recreation

While your attention will undoubtedly be glued to the stage during the show, there is quite a bit of time between when the gates to Sleepy Hollow open and the performance actually begins. A few of the other more recent additions to the park include multiple activities near the food trucks and far end of the park — including a large game of Jenga, cornhole boards, and ladder toss (better known as ‘that game where you throw the balls attached to strings’).

For those who are seeking a more quiet outdoor experience, the park also features a 3.9 mile loop trail nearby that is accessible to hikers, runners, and even mountain bikers. If you arrive at the theatre early enough, it can serve as a great way to stretch your legs or take some time away from the chaos of the stage.

Although Sleepy Hollow is continuously expanding and evolving, the theatre’s executive directors state that it is a long way from having everything they need to create a safe and unforgettable experience for everyone.

“As we know in life, you always have to go forward,” Lundberg explains. “You can stand still a little bit, but not long. And so, we’re always building things — because we need young people, but also the facilities to support them. We have put every dime back into this theatre. Every light you see, and every board, is paid for by us.”

Of all of the group’s needs, though, there are two that tend to be much more pressing than the rest — including more protection from the weather and added security.

“Our vision for the future is North Dakota outside,” Lundberg continues. “But our stage gets very warm, and we have no security — so we often have to take everything down and put it away ourselves. If we had a pavilion, we’d be able to close the door, and if we had security, we’d also be able to do more and go longer into the evening. You always have to plan ahead, and for now, we’re planning for the next 34 years.”

In spite of staff concerns, the lack of these functions does very little to diminish the popularity of the theatre. As its shows continue into the years, so do they expand –meaning there is always room to improve. At the end of the day, however, Lundberg notes that as long as Sleepy Hollow continues to benefit the children of North Dakota, these factors are worth doing without for the time being.

“It’s all about people,” she states. “And we’re doing this for the right reasons — it’s for the kids, it’s for our community, and it’s to enrich people’s lives. None of us want to live in dull places.”



If you’re interested in doing your part to make Sleepy Hollow a better place to spend summer nights, there are plenty of ways to do so. The theatre and arts park is always accepting donations to help reach its goals, and during the summer season, they’re more than happy to bring more volunteers on board to ensure tickets are taken, snacks are sold, and the show goes off without a hitch. To donate to or volunteer with the organization, visit this page on their website.

There’s also still time to catch a show during this year’s summer series. On Monday, July 31, KX News, and anchors Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips will be emceeing the show, and various members of the news team will be attending the performance.