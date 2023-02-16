BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck area resident has died following a home fire Wednesday evening.

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department responded to reports of a residential fire around 6:00 p.m., February 15, at 52nd Street Northeast. Crews came upon heavy smoke conditions on the main level of the home, with the fire extending into a portion of the roof.

One person was found inside the residence and transported to the hospital where that person later died.

Fire crews were on the scene for five hours. No damage estimates are available; however, fire officials said the residence is not habitable.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Bismarck Fire Department, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bismarck Police Department, and Metro Area Ambulance also responded to the blaze.