The Williston Police Department received a call of gunshots behind Cashwise Sunday at approximately 8:31 p.m.

It was discovered by officers that two males had been shot. One male is deceased and one is in critical condition.

Officials say the suspect is still at large.

The incident is an active investigation with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and BCI assisting.

Stick with KX News. We’ll continue to update this article with the latest.