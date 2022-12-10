ANAMOOSE, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a three-way crash involving two cars and a freight truck in McHenry County that left one driver dead and another seriously injured.

According to a release from the NDHP, at approximately 10:10 a.m. on December 10, a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound on Highway 52 (approximately one mile east of Anamoose), before moving into the eastbound lane and overtaking a Freightliner in the process. The Colorado then struck a Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound head-on, and proceeded to strike the Freightliner before coming to rest on the north shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Freightliner (a 23-year-old man from Alberta, Canada) was uninjured, but the drivers of both the Colorado and Impala were extricated from the vehicles. The driver of the Chevy Impala — a 38-year-old woman from Anamoose- was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Colorado (an 88-year-old man from Harvey) was transported by ambulance to St. Aloisus Medical Center in Harvey before being flown to Trinity Health in Minot.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.