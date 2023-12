MINOT, N.D. (KXNET)— One man has been killed and one woman was injured in a shooting at a southwest Minot apartment.

In a Facebook post, Minot Police said the man died on scene and the woman was taken to Trinity Hospital.

Authorities saay a suspect is in custody.

In the original news release, police did not give a time or day of the shooting, but did say additional details will be released Tuesday.