NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A Ypsilanti man has been injured after driving his vehicle while under the influence Northeast of Montpelier.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at 10:40 p.m. on Friday, October 6th, a Ford F150 was traveling westbound on 49th street Southeast approximately two miles northeast of Montpelier when its driver lost control of the vehicle. The car then left the roadway before tripping and rolling, eventually coming to rest on its wheels in the south ditch facing north.

The driver of the vehicle — a 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti, ND — was found by friends, and transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was later arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

The crash currently remains under investigation.