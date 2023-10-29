NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One man has been injured after a vehicle crash occurring on the morning of Sunday, October 29, in Traill County.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:15 a.m., a Chevrolet Impala carrying two passengers (both 20-year-old men from Fargo) was traveling southbound on I-29 approximately seven miles south of Hillsboro when its driver lost control of the vehicle. The Impala then left the roadway before entering the median, tripping, and overturning.

One of the vehicle’s passengers was unharmed, but another was injured in the crash. He was treated on scene for minor injuries by the Sanford Ambulance and promptly released. The driver of the vehicle — a 19-year-old man from Fargo — was cited for Minor in Consumption and Care-Required. Other charges are currently pending.

The crash currently remains under investigation.