MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — One person was seriously hurt Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash six miles north of Fort Rice.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old Mandan woman was traveling south on Highway 1806 when her vehicle apparently crossed the center line and into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck driven by a 50-year-old Fort Rice man.
The Mandan woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to Sanford Hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.