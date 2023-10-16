MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — One person was seriously hurt Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash six miles north of Fort Rice.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old Mandan woman was traveling south on Highway 1806 when her vehicle apparently crossed the center line and into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck driven by a 50-year-old Fort Rice man.

The Mandan woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to Sanford Hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.