KINDRED, ND (KXNET) — A 19-year-old Fargo woman was injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash east of Kindred.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was driving east on Highway 46 when she crashed into the back of a semi-trailer truck that was slowing to make a turn onto 172nd Avenue Southeast.

The woman exited her vehicle, which then became engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.

The woman was treated at the scene before being transferred to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 64-year-old Fargo driver of the truck was not injured.

Highway 46 was closed for about one hour while fire crews worked on extinguishing the car fire.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.