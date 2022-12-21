WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department is currently involved in an active investigation regarding an incident involving firearms that left one man dead and one woman injured.

According to a release from the Williston Police Department, at approximately 11:00 p.m. on December 20, officers were dispatched to the 400th block of 20th Street East after a report of a female victim with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was transported to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston for treatment.

A male suspect, who was found deceased, was also inside the residence inspected by officers. The cause of death is currently believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Williston Police Department is current on the scene investigating the accident, and believe that this was an isolated incident which poses no danger to the public. The identities of the victim and the suspect will not be released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.