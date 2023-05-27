EGELAND, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle crash in Towner County Saturday morning has led to the injury of a male driver and the death of his female passenger.

According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:47 a.m. on May 27, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with one passenger was traveling eastbound on ND Highway 66 in rural Towner County when the driver crossed the center line and traveled through the westbound lane of traffic. The vehicle then entered the north ditch and struck a field approach.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Cando, sustained injuries after the crash. The passenger (a 31-year-old woman also from Cando) was fully ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash currently remains under investigation. The names of the individuals have not yet been released.