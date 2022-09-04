DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — A T-bone crash in the Dickinson city limits has led to the death of one man and the injury of another.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 22-year-old Dickinson male Dylan Berger was traveling southbound on State Avenue North when he approached the controlled intersection of 34th street Southwest and State Avenue N and ran the stop sign. Another vehicle (driven by a 23-year-old Dickinson man), which was traveling westbound on 34th Street SW, did not have time to react and struck Berger’s vehicle in the driver’s side door. Both vehicles then ran off the roadway.

Berger was ejected from his vehicle when it rolled. Both drivers were transported to St. Alexius ER in Dickinson. Berger was flown to Bismarck, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.