BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A head-on crash between a transit van and a combine in Egeland has led to the death of a 39-year-old man from Stewart, MS.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:12 p.m. on Monday, November 13, a combine with a header (driven by a 72-year-old man from Devils Lake) was traveling westbound near ND 66 in Egeland, and a Ford Transit van was traveling eastbound.

Suddenly, the Ford struck the part of the combine header that was present in the eastbound lane. Both the van and combine were then immobilized on the roadway.

The driver of the combine was unharmed, but the driver of the Ford — the man from Stewart — was fatally injured. No charges are currently being pressed against the driver of the combine.

The crash currently remains under investigation.