NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One individual has been killed, and a second was injured after a fixed-object crash occurred in Berthold on Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:08 p.m, a Dodge Viper was traveling on Berthold’s Tyler Street at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Viper — a 29-year-old man from Berthold — was injured in the crash. The vehicle’s passenger — a 26-year-old on the Minot Air Force Base — was killed.

The accident currently remains under investigation.