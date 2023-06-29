FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Bemidji, Minnesota woman was killed and a Fargo man injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of 9th Street South and 19th Avenue East.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman had the green light and was crossing the intersection when the Fargo man ran the red light and crashed into the woman’s vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The impact pushed the woman’s car off the roadway and into a parked car. The 28-year-old woman died at the scene.

The 30-year-old Fargo driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Criminal charges are pending against the man.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.