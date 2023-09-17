BELCOURT, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night five miles west of Belcourt.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:00 p.m., a car was traveling west on BIA Road 8 when it approached the intersection of BIA Road 11. Investigators say the car ignored the stop sign at the intersection and ran into an International bus heading south on BIA 11. Both vehicles left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The bus driver was transported to the hospital in Belcourt for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.