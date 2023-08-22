MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A collision between two vehicles approximately 15 miles south of Minot has led to the death of one woman and the severe injury of another.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:51 p.m. on August 22, a Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on Highway 83 approaching the intersection with Highway 23.

At the same time, a Toyota Yaris was attempting to cross Highway 83 from west to east.

As the vehicles passed one another, the front of the Silverado struck the side of the Yaris, and both vehicles came to rest in the median of the road.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris — a 59-year-old Minot woman — was pronounced dead on the scene. The vehicle’s passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Omaha, Nebraska, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot for care via ambulance.

The driver of the Silverado — a 24-year-old Mandan male — was not injured.

The crash currently remains under investigation.