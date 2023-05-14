One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that led to the death of one individual.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the shooting took place at The Original Bar and Nightclub, located at 720 N. Broadway. One person was shot, and succumbed to their injuries. The suspect is currently in custody.

As this is a current active investigation, no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. KX News will provide more details as soon as they are released.