MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash occurring approximately 14 miles south of Minot that led to the death of one individual and the injury of three others.

According to a report from the NDHP, on Saturday, May 6 at approximately 11:39 a.m., a Toyota Highlander was traveling south on Highway 83, and a Q45 Infiniti was traveling north. The Infiniti turned to go west on Highway 23 when it was struck by the Highlander. Both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch, and the Infiniti was engulfed in flames.

All individuals in the Highlander (two adult females and one juvenile female, all from Minot Air Force Base) suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Infiniti (a 32-year-old man from Wichita, KS) was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash is currently still under investigation.