BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One man has been killed and two more have been injured after a rollover crash in New Town.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer was traveling southbound on 87th Avenue Northwest in New Town when it failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road, then rolling before coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver and front passenger of the vehicle (a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, respectively) were not wearing seat belts, and were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the Mountaineer was pronounced dead on the scene. The front passenger of the vehicle was transported via ambulance to Trinity Health in Minot. The rear passenger, a 26-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was not transported from the scene. All three occupants of the car, according to the NDHP, were residents of Mexico.

The crash currently remains under investigation.