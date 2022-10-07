RUGBY, ND (KXNET) — A New Jersey man was killed and two others injured Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash three miles east of Rugby.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old Rugby youth was traveling south as it crossed U.S. Highway 2 at the 33rd Avenue Northeast intersection and hit another pickup traveling east on Highway 2.

The second vehicle spun and rolled into the ditch where the 53-year-old New Jersey driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. A 50-year-old female passenger from Louisiana suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Rugby driver in the first truck was taken to a medical center where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.