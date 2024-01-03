BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck man involved in a shooting and stabbing incident with another person in town December 15 has died.

Bismarck Police say Keanu Bird, 21, died over the weekend in a Minnesota hospital from complications related to a gunshot wound. Bird was shot after allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man, who remains unidentified.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 2600 block of East Avenue F around 2:10 a.m., December 15, regarding reports of people pounding on a door and screaming for help.

Around the same time, a call came into Central Dakota Communications regarding a stabbing victim going to a local hospital.

Police arrived at both locations and found Bird at the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. Other officers found a 23-year-old at a local hospital with stab wounds.

Interviews with witnesses indicated the 23-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen while hanging out at the apartment. The witnesses said that he then shot Bird after being stabbed, with witnesses saying he was acting in self-defense.

Bird was airlifted to a hospital in Minnesota for continued treatment and subsequently died.

There’s no word on the 23-year-old’s condition at this point.

Police says the case remains an open and active investigation.