WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — One man is in custody following an early morning car chase, crash and foot chase along U.S. Highway 2 in Williston.

When the driver was finally apprehended, the pursuit had involved Williston Police, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

According to information from the sheriff’s office, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Thursday, Williston Police initiated a traffic stop in the city. The 32-year-old male driver of the car took off west on the West Dakota Parkway.

When he exited the city limits, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit near the intersection of James Drive and 140th Street NW. The driver then reversed direction and travelled east on U.S. Highway 2.

Meanwhile, Williston police officers deployed a spike strip near the intersection of Highway 2 and 2nd Street W in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle.

The driver continued along Highway 2 and ultimately crashed at the intersection of Highway 2 and 26th Street, which resulted in additional, multiple collisions.

At that point, the driver then fled on foot from the scene of the crash, but was eventually apprehended by authorities.

No injuries were reported in the vehicle crashes.

The driver is currently being held at the Williams County Correctional Center. He has been charged with Driving Under Suspension, Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Damage to a Motor Vehicle and Reckless Driving. Additional charges may be pending.