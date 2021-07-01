One man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash near Ray

One man was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash 15 miles northwest of Ray.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 29-year-old man was traveling south on Williams County Road 42 when he apparently failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway.

His vehicle entered the ditch, spun, hit a field approach, overturned and slid into the Little Muddy River.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle by fire and EMS responders and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.