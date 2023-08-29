EDGELEY, ND (KXNET) — A Nebraska man was injured Sunday evening in a crash with a cattle trailer two miles south of Edgeley.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old Omaha man was heading south August 27 on U.S. Highway 281 and was turning left on 75th Street Southeast.

At the same time, a semi towing a cattle trailer driven by a 56-year-old Mandan man, also going south on Highway 281, tried passing the turning vehicle in the left lane, running into the car on the driver’s side.

The Omaha man was taken to the Oakes Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.