BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One woman is battling serious injuries after being ejected from a golf cart at the intersection of Sunset and Sunrise Drive in Mapleton.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, a golf cart was traveling east on Sunset Drive, and was making a left turn onto Sunrise Drive when its passenger was ejected from the golf cart.

The passenger (a 37-year-old woman from Fargo) sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the cart –a 43-year-old woman from Mapleton — was arrested on the charge of Criminal Vehicular injury, and booked into the Cass County Jail.

The crash currently remains under investigation.