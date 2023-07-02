BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 77-year-old Fargo woman has been rushed to the hospital after a right-angle collision on Sunday evening.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:38 p.m., a Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Highway 18, roughly two miles north of Larimore, when it arrived at the stop sign regulated intersection with U.S. Highway 2. However, the vehicle failed to yield the right of way to another vehicle (a Toyota Rav4), and ended up striking the Toyota before coming to rest in the intersection. The Toyota then entered the south ditch, where it tripped, rolled, and came to rest on its wheels.

The driver of the Toyota – a 77-year-old woman from Fargo — sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for care. The driver of the Ford (a 48-year-old man from Grand Forks) was uninjured, but is being charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way at an intersection marked with a stop sign.

The crash currently remains under investigation.