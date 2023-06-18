WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Williston has led to one man being rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

According to a press release from the North Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, a GMC Yukon was attempting to make a left turn when a Yamaha MT-03 motorcycle tried to pass it. When the motorcycle went to pass, it struck the Yukon, which was already in the left turn on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Yukon (a 50-year-old man from Boise, ID) was not injured in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle (a 20-year-old male from Reserve, MT) sustained severe injuries, and was eventually transferred from the Williston Medical Center to Fargo.

The crash is currently still under investigation.