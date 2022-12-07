HOPE, ND (KXNET) — A Luverne man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Hope in Steele County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 11:44 p.m., the 29-year-old driver was heading west on Steele County Road 5 near the 125th Avenue Southeast intersection, when the vehicle apparently left the roadway, entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.

In the rollover the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo by Hope Ambulance

Service.

No other details have been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.