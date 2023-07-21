LISBON, ND (KXNET) — A Buffalo man escaped injury Friday morning when his truck rolled over not far from Lisbon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 12:42 a.m., the 42-year-old was heading north on 141st Avenue Southeast in Ransom County when he apparently lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled over onto the passenger side of the truck.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured.

However, he was arrested at the scene for DUI and DUI Refusal.

The crash remains under investigation.