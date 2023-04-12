(KXNET) — It may be nice today, but exactly one year ago, we were dealing with waist-high snow, blowing snow, massive drifts and a state that was literally shut down from border to border.

The historic April 2022 blizzard struck on April 12th and raged for three days before letting up.

The day before, April 11, was literally the calm before the storm as the KX Storm Team warned viewers of what was to come:

And, sure enough, the snow came down at an insistent pace on the afternoon of April 12. Blizzard warnings were in effect, well, everywhere. Roads across North Dakota were soon impassable and, in communities everywhere, local roads, driveways and parking lots soon disappeared under white blankets of snow.

Strong gusts up to 50 miles per hour or more, combined with heavy snow, reduced visibility and caused drifting through late April 15 and into April 16. Even though the snow tapered off April 15, the wind stayed through April 16, ensuring the snow on the ground kept moving.

North Dakota Highway Patrol dashcam of vehicles on the road during the April 2022 blizzard. (NDHP image)

By April 14, more than a foot of snow had fallen in the Bismarck area, while two feet of new snow fell in Dickinson and Garrison. By the end of the storm, from April 12-14, cities across the state got up to three feet of snow and some experienced 60 mph winds. Numerous snow drifts exceeded eight feet in height.

Everything was shut down: State government, North Dakota airports, businesses, schools and more. When all was said and done, the National Weather Service called the spring snowstorm “historic” and prompted comparisons to a similar snowstorm event in April 1997.

About the only thing still open was the Internet, which people used to share videos and photos of what was happening outside their homes, including this one from a Glenburn resident:

By late Friday, things began to calm down and, by the weekend, people in many urban areas were able to get out and about. Rural areas took a little longer.

People had little time to reflect on the storm because, less than 10 days later, a second storm struck over the weekend of April 23, adding to the remains of the previous blizzard.

But that’s another story…