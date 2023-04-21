MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — It was one year ago today, April 21, 2022, that Wade Bison, Bismarck, pleaded guilty to killing 77-year-old Erwin Leon Geigle, Mandan in a brutal, shocking manner and then led police on a chase from Mandan into Bismarck that ended in a crash near State Street.

Bison was facing felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from events that took place a month before on March 21, 2022.

Around 7:25 that morning, on the west side of Mandan High School near the All Seasons Arena, Bison drove his white Ford F250 pickup into Erwin Geigle, who was there to pick up his granddaughter from her middle school softball practice.

After slamming into Geigle, Bison then backed up and again drove into Geigle, and then a third time before driving off.

Security camera video captured the incident and at least six witnesses saw the event unfold.

After hitting Geigle, Bison quickly fled the parking lot and was seen at several locations in Mandan.

The suspect vehicle

Around 8:50 a.m., Bismarck police officers noticed a pickup that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the Dan’s Supermarket parking lot on West Turnpike Avenue.

According to a court affidavit at the time, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Bison, but he fled, towing a 1976 Chevy Blazer that had just been reported stolen from the supermarket parking lot.

He raced east on Turnpike at speeds of 40 to 50 miles per hour. He then turned east on Capitol Avenue and then north on State Street.

According to police, Bison then ran a red light at the State Street and the I-94 westbound off-ramp, where his pickup was hit broadside by a UPS truck getting off the interstate.

Wade Bison

The crash caused the Bison’s pickup to spin sideways and roll multiple times down the hill on the east side of State Street, still pulling the Chevy Blazer. The vehicles came to a stop in the fence outside Motel 6.

Bison got out of the vehicle and, “tried walking away as if he was not associated with the vehicle,” according to a police affidavit.

It was later determined that the white Ford F250 pickup was stolen earlier in Williams County.

During his later appearance in court to plead guilty, Bison said, “I didn’t mean to kill that dude, your honor. I got upset ’cause he walked in front of me I had the truck in first, switched up the second row forward, switched up again. I was so mad cause it’s like, dude, you’re hurting, you’re hurting, I took my foot off the pedal, I slammed it on the gas, just to rev the engine, blow the window down and like turn and I went right into him … and I seen him depress his chest and I just freaked out and went back and forth, get out of there and just left … I just closed my eyes and hoped that I gave him mercy, and I left.”

Bison entered his guilty pleas to the charges against him on April 21, 2022.

On July 13, 2022, Bison was sentenced to prison without the possibility of parole. He was also ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.