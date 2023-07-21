FARGO, N.D. (KXNET)– Attorney General Drew Wrigley shared more details about the ongoing investigation regarding Mohamad Barakat, the man opened fire on police at a traffic crash and killed officer Jake Wallin.

Wrigley says inside Barakat’s car, police found three cans of gasoline and two propane tanks of Tannerite, which is a highly explosive substance used for target shooting.

They also searched Barakat’s home, where investigators found more weapons, trail cameras, several phones, and a laptop, all of which have been taken for investigation. Wrigley says investigators took a closer look at Barakat’s recent search history.

“There were numbers of searches, interesting topics: ‘explosive ammo,’ ‘kill fast,’ ‘incendiary rounds,’ ‘mass shooting events,’ said Wrigley. ” He was going through all mass shooting events from around the country, picking up what he could from other events that have taken place. We’ve all heard of copycats, no word unheard to law enforcement.”

Wrigley also mentioned that Barakat had searched “area events.” On the night before the shooting, Barakat had searched, “thousands enjoy first day of downtown Fargo street fair.”

“He had an obvious motive to kill, driven by hate, driven by wanting to kill, not particularized to some group that we can discern at this moment. Not particularized to one individual who we can see,” continued Wrigley. “The horrible winds of fate is the best explanation I can offer you for how he saw those officers on the way to where we believe he was going.”

On a positive note, the other people injured in the shooting are beginning to recover. Fargo Chief of Police David Zibolski shared that the two critically injured police have a long road to recovery ahead, but they were able to briefly stand up from their hospital beds. Wrigley shared that the woman injured in the shooting, Karlee Koswick, is in good spirits despite her serious injuries.

There will be a memorial for Officer Jake Wallin on Wednesday, July 26th, at the Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Additionally, if you have information regarding Barakat that may help investigators, you’re asked to call 701-328-5500.