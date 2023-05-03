BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is prohibiting open burning beginning May 5 on public property it manages south of Bismarck and Mandan to reduce the potential for wildfires in a heavily wooded recreation area along the Missouri River.

All open burning, including campfires, is banned until further notice on the Oahe Wildlife Management Area on both sides of the Missouri River. While the use of portable grills is allowed, extreme caution is advised due to the heavily vegetated area.

The woodlands are prone to wildfires prior to a spring green-up. Mild temperatures and a high fuel load in the river bottoms are a cause for concern, in addition to being a high-use area for anglers, campers and other outdoor recreationists.

In addition to Oahe Wildlife Management Area, surrounding areas included in the open burn ban include Kimball Bottoms managed by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, Desert Off Road Vehicle Area managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Graner Park managed by Morton County Parks.

The Oahe Wildlife Management Area covers more than 16,000 acres along Lake Oahe south of Bismarck-Mandan, in portions of Burleigh, Emmons and Morton counties. Burning restriction signs are posted at all entrances to the wildlife management areas.