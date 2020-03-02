Opening Arguments Set For Tuesday in the Case of a Man Accused of Killing His 3-Month-Old Daughter

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter will now have his day in court.

Court was in session on Monday in Burleigh County for the trial of Jose Rivera-Rieffel. Jury selection took the entire day.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing his child by blunt force trauma to the head, just about two years ago now, in April of 2018.

Rivera-Rieffel was on probation at the time he’s accused of the murder. He was watching two children, despite having a No Contact Order placed against him.

This is not Rivera-Rieffel’s first charge for hurting a child. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to child abuse. Doctors and law enforcement, in that case, said Rivera-Rieffel caused injuries to a 3-week-old baby. The little girl was found to have two broken legs.

Ultimately, Rivera-Rieffel spent just 18 days behind bars for the 2017 case.

Opening arguments will begin on Tuesday for the 2018 murder of a child, with extreme indifference — a AA Felony. He also faces a child abuse charge against a victim under the age of 6 — a B Felony.

The trial is scheduled to last through next Wednesday, March 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Landslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide"

Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kids on Internet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids on Internet"

Rivera-Rieffel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rivera-Rieffel"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/2"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Fire Survivors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Survivors"

Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances"

Life Hacks: Stinky Feet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Stinky Feet"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

MAHC Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

Celebration of Ellie Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"

Money or exercise?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money or exercise?"

Rolette Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Pursuit"

Robert One Minute 3-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-1-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge