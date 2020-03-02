Opening Arguments Set For Tuesday in the Case of a Man Accused of Killing His 3-Month-Old Daughter

A Bismarck man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter will now have his day in court.

Court was in session on Monday in Burleigh County for the trial of Jose Rivera-Rieffel. Jury selection took the entire day.

The 23-year-old is accused of killing his child by blunt force trauma to the head, just about two years ago now, in April of 2018.

Rivera-Rieffel was on probation at the time he’s accused of the murder. He was watching two children, despite having a No Contact Order placed against him.

This is not Rivera-Rieffel’s first charge for hurting a child. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to child abuse. Doctors and law enforcement, in that case, said Rivera-Rieffel caused injuries to a 3-week-old baby. The little girl was found to have two broken legs.

Ultimately, Rivera-Rieffel spent just 18 days behind bars for the 2017 case.

Opening arguments will begin on Tuesday for the 2018 murder of a child, with extreme indifference — a AA Felony. He also faces a child abuse charge against a victim under the age of 6 — a B Felony.

The trial is scheduled to last through next Wednesday, March 11.