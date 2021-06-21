Organizations sign agreement committing to prevent trenching accidents

With how deadly trenches could be, several organizations want to do everything to protect workers.

Trenches are construction operations where the trench is dug deep, not wide, so if it collapses it could be deadly.

Organizations say if proper safety measures are taken, cave-ins could be preventable.

The North Dakota Occupational Safety and Health Administration along with other safety-conscious organizations signed the agreement.

The mission of the organizations is to prevent unnecessary injuries and deaths.

“We still run into a lot of contractors that are not following the requirements and when you start talking enforcement action, still issuing roughly $700,000-800,000 in penalties related to incompliance or non-compliance with trenching activities,” explained Scott Overson, the area director for the OSHA.

In 2020, there were 21 fatalities in trenches incidents across the nation.