BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says the failure of a Texas-based oil company contributed to a drilling site explosion near Grassy Butte in November 2021 that seriously injured three workers.

OSHA has proposed fines of nearly $454,000 against KLX Wireline for failing to take required precautions to protect workers and the public during blasting operations.

The workers suffered shrapnel injuries when a perforating gun detonated as crews assembled a blasting cap on it to send down a well near Grassy Butte.

One worker was permanently disabled and two others suffered serious injuries.

“These individuals suffered serious injuries simply for doing their job,” said Bismarck OSHA Area Director Scott Overson. “KLX Wireline LLC’s willful failure to follow federal standards is unacceptable and a violation of their employees’ rights to a safe workplace.”

OSHA also proposed fines of $15,000 against Brigade Energy of Colorado for exposing workers to hazards during the handling of explosives during perforating operations. Brigade employed two of the workers injured in the explosion. KLX Wireframe employed the third person.

You can read the details of the violations cited by OSHA here.