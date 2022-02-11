At the beginning of the week, we introduced you to a Minot man turning 105 Friday, and the place where he resides, The Wellington, wanted to collect 105 cards for him.

Over the last week, more than 130 cards from all over the state and country were collected for Ray Curtis, and they were finally given to him on his birthday.

Curtis celebrated his birthday with cake and ice cream surrounded by fellow Wellington residents and one of his daughters.

He says he didn’t expect this many birthday cards this year.

“I’m surprised to get all those cards. I dunno. It’ll take me another year probably to read them all,” Curtis said while laughing.

Curtis says turning 105 doesn’t feel much different than when he turned 104 and 103.