Over 300,000 people attended the 2021 North Dakota State Fair

2021 was a year for the books at the North Dakota State Fair.

After the pandemic canceled the State Fair in 2020, 310,685 people from across the country came to enjoy the food, rides, concerts, livestock and North Dakota culture on display over the nine days of the fair.

Of the seven concerts at the fair, Kane Brown was the most attended with 10,338 people filling the Grandstand and standing room areas. Dan + Shay had 10,290.

Compared to 2019, they had 17,540 more people attended the fair in 2021.

“So many people would truly stop me as I was out on the grounds and say thank you for having this,” Renae Korslien, General Manager, said. “Sometimes we forget we have to be reminded how special we are that we get to have the State Fair and it was really a nice warm feeling from all the people.”

Korslien said they have already started planning for next year’s fair, which will be July 22-30.