Officers say they seized $4,640 in counterfeit money after a St. John resident reported a woman was attempting to use it in the area.

Sheriff Nathan Gustafson said on Facebook that the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office seized the money in denominations of $100, $50, $20 and $10 bills after an investigation.

Now, the sheriff’s office is notifying businesses to be on the lookout for more counterfeit money, and if you believe you see any, contact them at 701-477-5623.