RENVILLE COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — A saltwater and crude oil spill has been reported at a site near Glenburn.

According to a press release from the ND Department of Environmental Quality, Cobra Oil and Gas Corporation notified state agencies of a spill at their Renville County site which occurred on May 21, believed to have stemmed from the malfunction of an oil-water separator.

Initial reports from the company state that 150 barrels (6,300 gallons) of saltwater were released into agricultural land, as well as 10 barrels (420 gallons) of crude oil.

Personnel from the Department of Environmental Quality are currently on location and will continue to oversee the remediation of the incident as time passes.