Overdose investigation underway after two 24-year-old men die in Minot

An investigation by the Minot Police Department is underway after two men died in SE Minot on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Police say they believe two 24-year-old men died of an overdose.

The police department and Ward County Narcotics Task Force are investigating the deaths and said they are working on determining the type and source of the drugs.

The names of the victims are not being released to allow family time for notifications.

The Minot Police Department says to contact them at 701-852-0111 if you have any information on this case.