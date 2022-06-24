NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET)— Following the decision of the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, KX News spoke with both anti-abortion advocates and abortion rights advocates.

“It is a gift,” North Dakota Right to Life Director McKenzie McCoy said. Conversely, Licensed Master Social Worker Amy Ingersoll said: “This decision is chilling.”



The two different women had two different reactions regarding one of the most historic decisions made in the United States in recent memory: the overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. Ingersoll said the decision not only reduces abortion access but it could have other implications. “…Reducing access to healthcare for over half the population, but what it means for other rights and freedoms that we enjoy.”



North Dakota Right to Life Director McKenzie McCoy disagreed, saying the Court’s decision is more of a restoration. “It has restored sanctity to human life and so, we see it as a huge gift and a huge blessing,” McCoy said.



Those familiar with passing laws like North Dakota District 44 Representative Karla Rose Hanson (D) said the decision by the Supreme Court is devastating for women in North Dakota. She said those for abortion rights should keep this decision in mind for the near future. “Going forward, I think it’s important for people to think carefully about who they elect for office. With this decision and other decisions related to contraception, IVF, LGBT[Q] rights, going to the states, we need to make sure that our state lawmakers are in line with our values,” Hanson said.



Meanwhile, District 3 Representative Jeff Hoverson (R) said overturning Roe v Wade is a step in the right direction, even though he said North Dakota’s trigger law isn’t perfect. “Will there be challenges? I would guess there would be, even here in North Dakota. But at this point, I think North Dakota stands on pretty firm, pro-life ground, both legislatively and in the public,” Hoverson said.



In a statement, Attorney General Drew Wrigley said his office is carefully reviewing the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, saying quote ” This office is evaluating the Dobbs opinion in every detail and will give careful consideration to its impact on North Dakota’s abortion laws. By statute, this office has thirty days within which to certify whether the Dobbs decision gives effect to current North Dakota abortion laws that conflicted with previous United States Supreme Court decisions.”