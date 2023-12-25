BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — During the 2023 Legislative session, a bill was approved to give homeowners some relief on their property taxes. Starting January 1, 2024, you can apply for up to $500 in a state property tax credit against your 2024 property tax bill.

It’s called the Primary Residence Credit (PRC), and there isn’t much in the way of requirements to qualify for the tax credit:

You must own a home in North Dakota and live there as your primary residence

There are no age or income restrictions for the credit

Only one credit is allowed per household

The credit cannot exceed the amount of property tax due. For example, if you owe $400, you can’t receive more than $400 from the Primary Residence Credit.

The Office of State Tax Commissioner will start accepting Primary Residence Credit applications on January 1, 2024. Applications are due by March 31, 2024. A link to submit the application will go live on January 1, 2024 at https://tax.nd.gov/prc.