We are just two weeks away from paddlefish snagging season.

North Dakota’s 2021 paddlefish snagging season opens May 1 and is scheduled to continue through May 21.

However, depending on the overall harvest, an early in-season closure may occur with a 24-hour notice issued by the state Game and Fish Department.

Legal snagging hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT.

One tag per snagger will be issued.