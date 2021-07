A pair in Minot was recently busted with more than $100,000 worth of drugs.

Keyon Womack and Antonique Williams are both charged with possession with intent to deliver of both meth and fentanyl.

The Ward County Narcotics Task Force found over four and a half pounds of meth and 144 oxycodone pills in their apartment.

The pills were consistent with M30 counterfeit pills that have been testing positive for fentanyl.

A preliminary hearing is expected in early August.