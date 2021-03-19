Something unexpected has come from the Department of Transportation’s pandemic policies.

Their CDL training service, once six months behind schedule, is now back on track.

500 CDL tests were done in the month of April alone — breaking a five-year record.

As of right now, there are more than 52,000 truck drivers in the state of North Dakota. Because they are essential to getting goods to our area, CDL training and licensing were placed as a top priority for the pandemic recovery effort.

“We started calling CDL drivers that had road tests that were scheduled out six weeks and we were able to get them in sometimes the next day. So, during those weeks after the pandemic started, we were able to really catch up really quick on our backlog and we were able to maintain that as time went on,” said Brad Schaffer, the Driver’s License Director.

Schaffer says because they started pulling back on class D licensing services and had recently gotten an online renewal system, they had more time to make this happen.

He also says operating by appointment only has helped them make so much progress.

“It keeps us busy from when we open until when we close. Instead of before, when we’d have peaks and valleys. Right before lunch, we’d get really busy. Right when school gets out, we’d get really busy. Now, we’re just a nice, steady constant throughout the day. So, we can maintain that, we can staff that, and we’re able to stay really current,” said Schaffer.

Schaffer also tells us that because operating as appointment only has worked so well, that policy will likely continue long-term.