Parshall man seriously injured after being struck, ran over while walking on ND-23

A man was struck and ran over Monday morning while walking on a highway near Parshall.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 49-year-old man wearing dark clothing was walking on the center line of ND-23 at 5:30 a.m. when a 60-year-old driving a Ford F-450 struck him with the left mirror, knocking him down.

A 58-year-old driving a Nissan Murano ran over the man as he laid on the road.

The man was transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol says the road doesn’t have streetlights.